MJP and NHAI concealed technical issues from the court’s committee!

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The city water supply scheme was approved by the government in July 2019 through significant efforts. However, even after five years, the laying of the water pipeline has not yet been completed, primarily due to technical issues that have posed challenges to the project's progress. For the pipeline work, a committee under the leadership of Divisional Commissioner Dilip Gawade was formed. However, technical issues have remained unaddressed by any agency since last year, and these concerns were reportedly concealed without resolution. As a result, there is a possibility that the scheme’s completion will be delayed.

While work such as laying the main water pipeline from the Jayakwadi Dam to Nakshtrawadi, constructing a jack well at Jayakwadi, building a water tank in the city, and laying the water supply network remains incomplete, questions linger over whether the scheme will be completed within the next six months amidst delays involving the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC), the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP), and contractors. The contractor agency, GVPR, has been given a deadline that expires in February 2025.

Unidentified issues in the first phase

A committee comprising representatives from the departments like CSMC, MJP, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Police, MSEDCL, the District Collector, Minor Minerals, the Public Works (PWD), and others has been formed. However, technical issues were overlooked by the responsible mechanisms.

Questions are being raised like Why were technical problems not identified from the first kilometre itself? What the relevant authorities were doing until the 20th kilometre of the work was completed?.

The NHAI is responsible for completing the road from Paithan to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, as well as finishing the water supply scheme. However, neglecting technical issues has led to delays that could potentially impact the entire water project.

Work worth Rs 1,800 crore has already been completed. If immediate corrective measures are not taken, the scheme could come to a complete halt.

Who is at fault, and who will determine the truth?

The Court-appointed Committee is overseeing the project. All decisions made so far have been presented before the court. However, the recent technical issues were never brought to the committee's attention by any institution. Now, technical heads have requested additional time from the committee, which could lead to finding a solution.

MJP and NHAI are both claiming that they have sent letters to each other, further complicating matters. The water supply pipeline begins at Jayakwadi, while the road construction runs through Paithan. Despite technical oversights, an alternative route may need to be explored. A committee meeting is scheduled for January 1, followed by a court date on January 6.

Who is at fault, and who is correct? investigation to be conducted

According to sources, the investigation will determine who is at fault and who is correct regarding the current situation. It is learnt that 10 meetings were held at the Divisional Commissionerate regarding the project. Of which, six were conducted by MP Dr Bhagwat Karad and four were by MP Sandipan Bhumare. The minister Atul Save held a spot visit and also attended meetings of MPs.

Unified efforts will lead to a solution:

Divisional Commissioner, Dilip Gawade said, “The collective efforts will be taken to ensure the work gets completed within the stipulated deadline. All technical mechanisms are equipped and capable. A joint discussion will identify the solution to the problem.”

The government will be notified

The minister Atul Save said, "I will bring the current situation of the city water supply scheme to the attention of the government."

Status of New Water Supply Scheme

Project Cost: Rs 2,740 crore

Total Grants Received: Rs 1,600 crore

Paid to GVPR so far: Rs 1,500 crore

Deadline for completion: February 2025

Length of Main Water Pipeline: 39 km

Remaining Work: 5 km

Water pipelines laid in the City: Out of 1,911 km, 800 km are completed.

Proposed construction of Elevated Storage Reservoirs: 53

Total number of ESRs completed: 8