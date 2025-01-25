MJP appoints ‘Choice’ agency in hustle-bustle

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The project management consultant (PMC), Yash Consultant, who was working on the new water supply scheme project, has withdrawn from the work. Following this, the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) promptly appointed another PMC named Choice Consultant for the task.

The Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) is making efforts to bring water from the new water supply scheme by the end of March, but several obstacles are emerging. There are multiple challenges in the work at Jayakwadi Jackwell. Besides, the installation of a 2500 mm diameter water pipeline for 3 kilometres is still pending, with numerous difficulties in the process. The air valves on the pipeline were installed incorrectly, requiring them to be removed and replaced. Completing the work of some key overhead water tanks on time is also turning out to be challenging. On top of that, the PMC working on the project unexpectedly withdrew. The agency was working at a rate of 0.47%. MJP officials quickly appointed Choice Consultant as the new PMC. There are discussions that this company is working at the same rate as the previous agency or even at a lower rate. However, MJP officials are not willing to speak officially on the matter.

The work on the new water supply scheme, worth Rs 2740 crore, is significant. With the sudden withdrawal of the old PMC from the project, there are concerns that it will impact the progress of the work in the future. The new agency will need time to understand the entire project and take over the work, which may make things a bit more challenging.

Yash Consultant had taken up the PMC work through the tender process and had signed an agreement with MJP as per the work order. Given this situation, there is ongoing legal scrutiny to determine whether the work can be abruptly abandoned. Based on the terms and conditions of the contract, the legal validity of halting the work is being examined. Legal advice is being sought to verify whether it followed the proper legal procedures.