MJP breaks MIDC water pipeline 7 times in one year

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: While working on the municipal corporation’s new water-supply scheme, the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) damaged the MIDC water pipeline seven times in the past year. Each time, this resulted in the disruption of MIDC’s water supply. At Bambatnagar, the pipeline was broken three consecutive times, and MIDC had to bear the repair cost. A bill of ₹14.99 lakh for pipeline repair has been sent by MIDC to MJP.

MJP is currently laying the new water pipeline for the municipal corporation. Another 900 mm diametre pipeline is also being laid by MJP. The work involves laying water pipelines from the Jayakwadi Project in Paithan to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city, as well as within city areas.

A dedicated MIDC pipeline supplies water from the Jayakwadi project to the nearby industrial estates at Chikalthana, Waluj, and Shendra 5-star industrial area. For the last two years, MJP has been carrying out excavation work to install the new city water-supply pipeline. Just last week, MJP’s JCB machine broke the MIDC water pipeline at Kanchanwadi, disrupting water supply to Chikalthana MIDC. In the bypass area near Bambatnagar, the MIDC pipeline has been broken three times.

In total, seven MIDC pipelines have been damaged by MJP in one year, causing water supply interruptions to various industrial areas seven times, said MIDC executive engineer Rameshchandra Giri.

He said,“We repeatedly instructed MJP to coordinate with our water-supply section while laying pipelines. However, they ignored our requests, and as a result, their work repeatedly damaged our pipelines.”

Bill of ₹14.99 lakh sent

The pipeline in Bambatnagar was broken three times. MIDC has sent MJP a bill of ₹14.99 lakh for the repair work. However, the amount has not yet been paid by MJP, said executive engineer Giri.