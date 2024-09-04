MJP dugs up 300-km length road for pipelines

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The city's new water supply scheme involves laying 1,800 kilometers of water pipelines. Out of these, 930 kms have already been installed. Many places required digging through cement and asphalt roads, leading to the deterioration of 300 km of roads. Consequently, Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) has started road repairs through the contractor (GVPR company). Officials from MJP have said that this process will take considerable time.

The digging of roads for the pipelines started with the directives of the High Court. The municipal corporation had imposed a condition that repairs should be done before digging the roads. Accordingly, the roads were dug up. In some areas, residents protested against the road digging, but the opposition subsided after a warning of legal action.

Recently, the CSMC has spent crores of rupees on constructing cement and asphalt roads in Satara-Deolai and the old city. It is now problematic to dig up these roads. MJP has no alternative but to dig up the roads. So far, 300 km of roads have been dug up. The roads are being repaired by the company, and extensive digging will also be undertaken in the old city.

Method of road repairs

At the locations where roads have been dug up, soil is initially laid down. This soil is left to settle for at least six to eight months. It must be compacted by rain and traffic. Before repairs, the area is first stabilized with gravel. After the gravel is set, the repairs are completed using either asphalt or cement methods.

Immediate road repairs

Many residents are demanding immediate repairs of the roads after the installation of pipelines. However, immediate repairs are not possible, and even if done, they do not last long. Therefore, repairs are carried out only after a period of six to eight months, explained the MJP executive engineer Deepak Koli.