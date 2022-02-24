MJP instructs GVPR to speed up waterworks; submit PIP of next two years

Aurangabad, Feb 24:

The Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) member secretary Abhishek Krishna has held a meeting through video conferencing to review the progress of the new water supply scheme (valuing Rs 1680 crore) on Thursday. Expressing

concern over ongoing waterworks at snail's space, Krishna instructed the Hyderabad-based GVPR Company to speed up the works and also submit details of works to be undertaken as per the project implementation plan (PIP) in the next two years.

It is alleged that despite serving several notices by MJP to the project contractor the waterworks has not gained momentum. Hence the guardian minister Subhash Desai directed MJP's Krishna to review the meeting. He told the contractor to focus on works at the source well and laying of main water supply pipelines and speeding up the works.

Meanwhile, the contractor has been instructed to start laying of 2500 mm diameters main pipeline from Jayakwadi Dam to Nakshatrawadi from April 1. Krishna also told the MJP officers are also told to maintain coordination with AMC officials. The AMC administrator A K Pandey recommended focusing on works from head to tail of the project. MJP's chief engineer Ram Lolapot, executive engineer Ajay Singh, city engineer S D Panzade, GVPR's chief executive officer Shridhar Reddy and project head Nirnay Agarwal also participated in the meeting.