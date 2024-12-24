MJP-NHAI locks horn over utility ducts

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

It was revealed last week that a carriageway (road) had been constructed over the 2500 mm diameter main water pipeline laid from Jayakwadi to Nakshatrwadi on Paithan Road. Following this, it has come to light that utility ducts are being constructed over the pipeline in certain areas. In Gevrai village, the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) raised objections to the construction of the utility duct, leading to a halt in the work. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) authorities did not consider the danger posed by the 3-foot deep pits dug for the duct, as any vehicle could potentially fall into them at night.

The 18 lakh citizens of the city are eagerly waiting for an adequate quantity of water from the new water supply project. The MJP has claimed that water will be supplied by March or April 2025, but now several obstacles are emerging. The biggest challenge is that after the pipeline was laid, the NHAI constructed a road over it. Heavy vehicles will not be allowed to pass over the pipeline at all. In the future, if the pipeline bursts, vehicles could be thrown as high as 150 feet.

The dispute over constructing a road over the water pipeline has not yet been resolved. Now, the issue of utility ducts has emerged. Utility ducts are being constructed at several locations on the main water pipeline. These ducts could carry various cables and wastewater. The NHAI authorities did not consider what would happen to the ducts if the pipeline burst in the future. How will the pipeline be repaired? The pipeline will have air valves at 80 locations, and butterfly valves will be installed at 8 locations. The ducts will pose a major obstacle to this, said the sources. The work on the duct at Gevrai village has been halted.

Due to the utility ducts, the 900-mm water pipeline is exposed. The MJP laid the pipeline, but it has no support. Excavation work for the ducts has led to the exposure of the pipeline at Gevrai village. At places like Bidkin, Jayakwadi, and others, the pipeline has often been exposed, leading to incidents where the pipe has ruptured due to pressure.

Major danger for vehicle drivers

At the locations where the NHAI authorities have dug long trenches along the roadside for the utility ducts, no safety measures have been implemented. Even simple precautions like placing reflector ribbons have not been taken. If a vehicle were to fall into one of these pits in the dark at night, a serious accident could occur.