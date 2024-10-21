MJP superior to review water supply scheme

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Member Secretary of the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP), Abhishek Krishna, will visit the city on Tuesday (October 22) to review the progress of the new water supply scheme. A meeting has been scheduled to be held in his presence.

Currently, the city faces water supply issues, with water being supplied only once every eight to ten days. To address this long-standing problem, through MJP Rs 2,740 crore has been invested in the new water supply scheme and its work has been awarded to the G.V.P.R. company.

Key components works of the project which are under progress include the jack well and pump house at Jayakwadi Dam, the main water pipeline from Jayakwadi to Nakshatrawadi, a water treatment plant, a master balancing reservoir (MBR), and the installation of 1,800 km of internal city water pipelines. Work on the jack well was halted for a few days but has been resumed. The meeting will discuss the progress and pace of these works, said the sources.

Meeting at the Divisional Commissionerate

Meanwhile, a meeting of the committee appointed by the court, chaired by the Divisional Commissioner, will take place on Wednesday. This meeting will also review the progress of the water supply scheme. Discussions will focus on whether the December deadline will be met or if there will be an extension.