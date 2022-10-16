MKM coordinator Kere Patil attempts suicide

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Oct 16:

The chief coordinator of Maratha Kranti Morcha (MKM) Ramesh Kere Patil attempted suicide in a hotel in Mumbai on Sunday. He had done a facebook life of the incident and told that some people are defaming him by alleging that he has sold the community and hence he is taking the step of committing suicide.

MKM for the past many years has initiated a movement for the reservation to the Maratha community and other demands of the Maratha community. The Morcha was established in Aurangabad after the Kopardi rape and murder case in 2016. Kere was the chief co-ordinator and participated in several agitations.

Meanwhile, an audio clip in which Kere is allegedly involved in taking money. Some people have alleged that he has sold the Maratha community but he refuted all the allegations.

At around 2.20 on Sunday, he started facebook live. He mentioned that he opposed the appointment of state higher education minister Chandrakant Patil as the chairman of the cabinet sub-committee on the Maratha reservation. Today, an attempt is being made to defame the people who are working for the welfare of the community. I have not done anything which will cause losses to the community. I can’t tolerate my defamation. Hence, I am ending my life. Then he consumed poison. He then said I request to the chief minister that an inquiry of the MKM should be done that who had made the audio clip and made it viral on social media. Yogesh Kedar, and Shelar have inflicted mental torture on me. Hence, their inquiry should be done. Maratha community should be given reservation as OBC and the accused should be punished, he said.

Kere was immediately rushed to J J Hospital in Mumbai. He has been administered a ventilator, the sources said.