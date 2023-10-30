MLA Bamb’s office ransacked in Gangapur

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar

The activists of the Maratha reservation agitation ransacked the office of BJP MLA Prashant Bamb in Gangapur on Monday afternoon. The activists also burnt the banner of the programme of the Bageshwar Dham Baba to be held in Chhatrapati Sambhajingar soon.

The raged agitators shouting the slogan that the reservation is their right ransacked the office of MLA Bamb situated on the second floor of the building at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk at around 2.30 pm. They broke the glass cabin in the office and destroyed the furniture. They threw ink on the banner put outside the office. Later, they shouted slogans at the Chowk for some time and burnt the banner of the programme of Bageshwar Dham Sarkar to be held in the city and shouted slogans against union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad. The activists then tried to initiate the Rasta Roko agitation, but PI Satyajeet Taitwale convinced the agitators and took them into custody.