MLA Bornare’s brother booked for beating woman

Aurangabad, Feb 20:

The case of beating cousin and sister-in-law by Vaijapur’s Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Bornare and his family is creating sensation in the state. Now, one more case has come to the fore that the brother of MLA Bornare had beaten a woman and a farm worker over a land dispute. A case has been reigstered in Virgaon police station on January 9 in this regard.

MLA’s brother Sampat Nanasaheb Bornare and his son Ajinkya beat Nita Sham Tambe and farm worker Rahul Haribhau Salve over the farm dispute. A case was registered on January 9. Now, Bornare family severely beat his sister-in-law Jayashree Dilip Bornare and his cousin on Friday. Hence, it is cleared that Bornare family has beaten woman on second occasion. Earlier, Neeta Tambe was beaten up and her family claimed that the police are shielding the accused by imposing mild charges on them.