MLA demands release of excess water in Nandur-Madhmeshwar canal

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Due to heavy rainfall in Nashik district, water is being released from the dam into the Godavari River. The Water Resources Department (WRD) has also started releasing this water from the Jayakwadi Dam. MLA Ramesh Bornare has requested the District Collector to release this excess (overflow) water into the Nandur-Madhmeshwar fast-flow canal.

In a letter regarding this issue, MLA Bornare mentioned that due to low rainfall so far in the canal command area, the groundwater level has dropped. If there is no rain for a few more days, a drought-like situation may arise. As there is heavy rainfall in Nashik district, a large amount of water is being released into the Godavari. If this water is released into the Nandur-Madhmeshwar fast-flow canal, the inconvenience faced by farmers will be reduced.

The Narangi Medium Project, which supplies water to Vaijapur city, currently has only two percent water storage. According to the project report, there is a provision for sourcing 50 percent of the water from the overflow of the Palkhed Dam. There is sufficient water storage in the Palkhed, Karanjwan, and Waghad dams. Accordingly, the MLA has demanded that the overflow water be released into the Narangi project.