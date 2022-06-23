MLA Shirsaat points out ill-treatment to Sena MLAs at Varsha

Aurangabad, June 23:

The MLA of Aurangabad (West) Constituency, Sanjay Shirsaat, today issued an open letter to the chief minister, to highlight the reason behind the rebellion in the party, by him and others.

Shirsaat claimed that the doors of Varsha (official bungalow of the chief minister) were opened for the common people. I felt glad on seeing a huge gathering of people on the campus of the bungalow. Ironically, the doors of Varsha were closed for Shiv Sena MLAs in the past two and a half years. To gain entry, we were forced to convince or seek mediation of sycophants and flatterers, who had been elected as MLCs of legislative councils and MPs of Rajya Sabha, on our votes, pointed out the letter.

It may be noted that Sena is one of the alliances of Maha Vikas Aghadi, but the rebel against the party under the leadership of Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde had become the talk of the state. These rebels are now in Guwahati. The rebels include two MLAs from the city Shirsaat and Aurangabad (Central) MLA Pradeep Jaiswal.

To cease the turmoil in the political situation, the chief minister made an emotional address to the state. Through speech, he appealed to the disappointed MLAs to come and meet him and also claimed that he will leave the post of CM and also as the head of the party.

Shirsaat, in his letter, stated that the speech made by you (CM) yesterday was very emotional, but it does not mention the answers to our questions?

The ill-treatment meted out to the party’s MLA from the sycophants moving around him (the CM) was intolerable. Shinde also tweeted Shirsaat’s letter underlining the allegation.

Why there was no direct entry to Varsha?

The letter further stated, “ No party MLA was given direct entry into the CM’s official residence for the past couple of years. We represent the assembly constituency and had been elected through voting by lakhs of people, but why the insulting treatment was meted out to us? We were made to wait for hours at the gate. On making requests several times to meet the CM, a message from the flatterers would receive to come inside the bungalow. Many of these middlemen would never take our calls also. Hence after waiting for hours in front of the gate of Varsha, we had returned empty-handed. To make entry into the bungalow, we were at the mercy of these sycophants who had been elected on the legislative council and Rajya Sabha on our votes.”

Shirsaat also taunted that the CM used to meet people on the sixth floor of Mantrayalay, but they did not get a chance to meet here, as he (the CM) had never gone to Mantralaya, stated the letter.