MLA Shirsat criticises Uddhav Thackeray

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Shiv Sena spokesperson MLA Sanjay Shirsaat, while speaking to media persons, today criticised Uddhav Thackeray saying, “Those who could not take care of their own house are claiming to change the power in the country.”

While speaking to newsmen on Monday, Shirsat said, “Why would you be jealous if Ram Mandir would benefit us in the elections. What is harm in it, if those who had worked reap the benefits of it.”

“There is a jubilant atmosphere all over the country due to the celebration in Ayodhya. All of us along with the chief minister will also be going to visit Ayodhya in the next few days. However, few black cats are crossing our paths. They are raising unnecessary questions. The aarti is going on in Ayodhya, therefore, he is performing aarti in Nashik. Your end will also come up where the Lord Ram has halted,” remarked Shirsat pointing towards Thackeray.

He said, “The role of late Balasaheb Thackeray and his contribution cannot be denied. However, he thinks people should dance by taking him on his head. There is no question of giving importance to him. This is not an event, but a celebration (Anandotsav).”

Shirsat added, “MP Sanjay Raut would use to constantly keep an eye on Sharad Pawar and Rahul Gandhi, but now have become a spokesperson of both these parties. Those speaking the language of bringing change in the power in the country should first protect their own house.”

Jarange is having public support

Manoj Jarange along with the public is proceeding to Mumbai. However, the agitation is being ignored by the state government. In reply to the question, MLA Shirsat said, “Jarange is having the people's support. However, two days ago, the chief minister said that the government will give the reservation and all of them entrust him. There are many kids and old age people with Jarange. Hence they should be taken care of. If the reservation is granted today then the public will go to the court. We will grant the reservation legally and which will be sustainable. This is the reason why it is taking time.”