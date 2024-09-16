MLA Shirsath appointed Cidco’s chairman

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MLA from West Assembly Constituency and Spokesman of Shinde Sena Group Sanjay Shirsath was made chairman of Cidco.

After the split in Shiv Sena, Shirsath joined the Sena group of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. He has been the spokesman of the party for the past two and a half years. MLA Shirsath was upset as he did not get a ministerial post.

He was hoping to get a minister’s post with the election of Sandipan Bhumare as MP. His hope was diminished as the expansion of Cabinet was not done.

The MLA from West Assembly was insisting on a big post in view of the ensuing Assembly election. So, he was given the chairmanship of Cidco. The post has ministerial status.