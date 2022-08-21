MLA Shirsath expresses resentment over not getting minister’s post

Aurangabad, Aug 21:

“I have worked with the father of Minister MLA Atul Save. I have never thought that he will join politics. After joining politics, Save not just got elected as MLA but also became a minister. It seems that there is no senior and junior in the politics,” said Sanjay Shirsath, an MLA from Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s faction.

Cooperative Minister Atul Save and MLA Shirsath inaugurated the works of roads to be developed from Roplekar Hospital to Jawaharnagar Police Station, Trimurthi Chowk to Akashwani Chowk and Padegaon to Slaughter House on Sunday. union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, MLA Pradeep Jaiswal, and BJP city unit president Sanjay Kenekar were also present.

He was speaking at the inaugural programme of roads held at Dr Roplekar Chowk. It was said that MLA Shirsath would be included in the first expansion of the Cabinet.

His induction into the cabinet was certain since he was one of the close MLAs to the CM. There is resentment in his mind over the exclusion of his name from the Cabinet at the eleventh hour.

Earlier, MLA Shirsath said that he would get the post of minister in the second expansion even if he missed the bus in the first expansion.

Also, he had posted a video of Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray on his Twitter account recently terming Thackeray as family head. It had created a sensation political circle because of this, he deleted the video.

Meanwhile, Shinde faction MLAs and BJP leaders were seated on the dais. MLA Shirsath said that nothing can be predicted about what would happen in politics.

He expressed his resentment about not getting the minister’s post while referring to Save’s ministership.