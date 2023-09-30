MLC Chavan appointed member on Higher Edn Commission

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MLC Satish Chavan was appointed a member on Maharashtra State Commission for Higher Education and Development (MSCHED). The Chairperson of the State Legislative Council nominated MLC Chavan from the Council members as per the provisions in the Maharashtra Public University Act.

The functions and duties of the commission included tracking the development in teaching learning taking place at the national and global level in education, using technology in education, administration and regulation of education, increasing the scope and quality of research through the creation of a network of various knowledge resource centres in development ecosystems, research journals, and providing scope for exchange of research and technology.