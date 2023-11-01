MLC Chavan calls for special session on reservation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MLC Satish Cahvan demanded that the State Government hold a special session for caste-wise census and Maratha reservation.

He made this demand through a memorandum submitted to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. He also staged agitation on the steps of Mantralaya along with legislators of all parties to draw the attention of the Government.

“Youths of the Maratha community are taking the extreme step of ending life out of depression. The Government should take note that they are all from humble families. Reservation should be given to the community within the frame of law,” he said.

He said that if empirical data of caste-wise census if done on the line of Bihar will help make decisions, s, the government should conduct the caste-wise census.