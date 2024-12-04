MLC Danve faces Rs 10 crore defamation suit

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The political drama following the assembly election results continues. Newly elected MLA Vilas Bhumare (Paithan), who was injured in a fall on November 16, has sent a legal notice to the leader of the opposition of legislative council SHS (UBT) Ambadas Danve for defamation. MLABhumare claims MLC Danve’s remarks during a press conference on November 19 tarnished his image and reduced his vote margin.

MLA Bhumare was receiving treatment after his injury and had to suspend his campaign, MLC Danve criticized him during a rally in Pimpalwadi Pirachi. These comments, which received media attention, allegedly harmed MLABhumare's public image. As a result, MLA Bhumare has demanded Rs 10 cr in damages and a public apology within 10 days. Failure to comply will result in legal action.

MLA Bhumare's:

Bhumare has slammed Danve for tarnishing his reputation, claiming it directly affected his election results. Through Advocate Khedkar, lawyer, Bhumare has demanded a public apology and Rs 10 crore in damages within 10 days.

“Danve’s remarks have defamed me and caused public embarrassment, leading to a decrease in my vote margin. I demand Rs 10 crore in damages and a public apology. If my demand isn’t met, I will take legal action.”-----------(MLA Vilas Bhumare, Paithan)

MLC Danve's Response:

Danve stands by his statements, calling for a police investigation, including a CID inquiry, to uncover the truth behind the incident.

“I stand firm on my statements. Bhumare should file a police complaint, and a thorough investigation is necessary to reveal the facts.”--------- (Leader of the Opposition of the Legislative Council, Ambadas Danve)