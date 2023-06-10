MLC Danve pinches BJP on Aurangzeb politics in state

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Training his gun on BJP for its involvement in petty politics like displaying of photographs of Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan and also keeping their photos as status on social media, the leader of opposition in Legislative Council, MLC Ambadas Danve, appealed to the BJP stating that if it equally hate Aurangzeb then issue a letter recommending to remove the status of the tomb of Aurangzeb (at Khuldabad) as protected monument, stated the tweet of Danve.

It is an old trick of the party to instil fear of the enemy whether it is Aurangzeb or Pakistan for want of votes. People are wise enough to understand it. The poster of Aurangzeb was first flashed during the agitation opposing of renaming the city. What action was taken in this regard or you forgot it? Young boys who cannot do the act using their brains are getting trapped. Which is agency involved in their brainwashing? The party with a difference is intentionally ignoring it. On failing to seek the support of Lord Hanuman in Karnataka now you are rushing for Aurangzeb in Maharashtra. The practice of projecting ourself as gentlemen and showing others as scoundrel does not last for a long time. Hence if you also harbour the same extent of hatred as us then show daring by forwarding a letter to your superiors in Delhi demanding to remove the status of the protected monument, stated the tweet of Dance who is on a district tour. He also spoke to mediapersons in this regard.

Box

We will act accordingly: BJP

Replying to Danve’s appeal, the BJP’s city president Shirish Boralkar said, “The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leader hesitate in denoting the city as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. They got hurt after renaming the city. Danve’s party should tell how many forms it had filled in support of the renaming. Besides, not a single Shiv Sena person participated in the morcha taken out by Hindutva organisations in support of renaming. Danve’s party have left Hindutva. To maintain the Indian culture and its standard, we will definitely do whatever we want. We would also remove the status of the tomb. Danve should not teach to us.”