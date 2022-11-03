MLC Danve urge AMC to speed up new water supply scheme works

A delegation of Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray led by Danve met the AMC administrator on Thursday. The discussion on various issues including new water supply scheme, regularisation of Gunthewari properties, City Development Plan, Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray Memorial, Safari Park, City Bus Service, Streetlights in Gunthewari Areas, BoT projects, Hawkers Zone, Rejuvenation of Kham River, Recruitment in AMC etc.

Former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, former standing committee chairman Renukadas Vaidya, Santosh Jejurkar and others were present on the occasion.

During the meeting, the civic chief Abhijeet Chaudhari informed Danve that the AMC has demanded the state government to contribute its share in the new water supply scheme.

The discussion on strengthening the old water supply scheme was also discussed in the meeting. Chaudhari also informed that this proposal has also been tabled before the state government.

In reply to the Danve's demand to reduce charges of regularising Gunthewari properties by 50 per cent, the civic chief assured of thinking over it.