MLC Satish Chavan selected for 'Best Legislator’ award

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar:

The State branch of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) has selected MLC Satish Chavan for the 'Best Legislator’ award for the year 2019-20.

The State branch of CPA has selected members of the State Legislature for the 'Best Legislators' and 'Best Speech' awards for the periods 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23, and 2023-24.

MLC Chavan has been chosen for the 'Best Legislator’ award for the Council for the year 2019-20, as informed by Jitendra Bhole, secretary of the Council Secretariat and CPA, through a letter.

The award ceremony will be held at the Vidhan Bhavan, Mumbai, on September 3.