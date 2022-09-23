MNC claims action against PFI activists as biased

Aurangabad, Sept 23:

An umbrella organisation of Muslim NGOs, the Muslim Numainda Council (MNC), today claimed that the four activists of Popular Front of India (PFI) arrested by ATS and NIA, in the joint action, as innocent and victims of biased action.

“ He could be PFI activists termed as traitors. They were the ones who came forward when nobody was coming forward to lift the infected dead bodies during the Covid-19 pandemic. They also arranged food from their homes to those who were heading towards their natives on foot during lockdown period. They are innocents, therefore, should be released immediately. We strongly condemn the tactics of the government as it is implementing different law for the minorities and the majorities. We will raise our voices against the injustice and come on roads soon, said the MNC office-bearers while addressing press conference today afternoon.

Pointing towards the investigating agency, MNC former president Ziauddin Siddiqui said, “All the four PFI office-bearers and activists arrested on Thursday are innocent. We stand in acknowledgement to them. If they are traitors or had accepted any kind of donations through hawala or other sources then the evidences should be produced in the court. Not a single non-cognizable offence is registered against these four arrested persons. The union government is creating an environment of fear and using pressure tactics.”

“ There is a democracy and the Constitution in the country. The action, however, depicts that these are the symptoms of a conspiracy hatched by the ruling party to abolish the Constitution. Criminal offences have been filed against Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal, but they have been not arrested till today. The investigation agency does not have any evidences against the above four arrested barring the order from higher ups. This is surprising that the court awards 10 days PCR to them. If there are any evidences then it should be produced in the court,” said the MNC office-bearer.

Siddiqui said, “Why the NIA and ATS had not served notices to the arrested persons and called them for an inquiry. Why they have been arrested directly from their homes. Is this a democracy or the Constitution. How could the PFI activists conveying the message of humanity during Covid pandemic be called as anti-nationals or traitors.”

Awez Ahmed said that the Central Government cannot kill an ideology. The MNC president Salim Siddiqui highlighted upon fresh bank scam of Rs 22,000 crore.

No evidences against SIMI after 21 years

The Central Government imposed a ban on SIMI organisation, but in last 21 years it could not submit any evidences in this regard. There are no evidences against noted thinker Dr Zakir Naik. Submit the evidences against Umar Gautam as well. He is innocent till the court does not proves him guilty, said Ziauddin Siddiqui.