MNS activists are calm and safe: Khambekar

Aurangabad, May 4:

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray in the public meeting at Marathwada Sanskrutik Mandal on Sunday gave an ultimatum to remove the loudspeakers from the religious places by May 3. He appealed to recite Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers on May 4, if the loudspeakers were not removed by May 3. Considering the danger to the law and order situation in the city, the police served notices to around 100 MNS officials on Tuesday and warned them of stern action in case of any unlawful activities.

On Wednesday, all the MNS leaders and activists were calm. Some of them did not come out of their houses while others were not reachable.

MNS leaders Dilip Bankar, Vaibhav Mitkar, Ashish Suradkar, Jagan Gauda, and others inquired about the activists in their jurisdictions. District president Sumit Khambekar met several MNS activists since morning while no activist has gone underground, he claimed.

He also said that no police action was executed on any of the MNS activists and all of them exhibited unity. There is peace in the city everywhere. All followed law and order and were cautious that the peace of the city will not be breached, Khambekar said.