MNS and Shiv Sena to hold meeting on the same day

Aurangabad, April 27:

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray will hold a meeting on Marathwada Sanskrutik Mandal on May 1. Shiv Sena is also going to hold a training camp at the Tapadiya Natya Mandir on the same day. Guardian minister Subhash Desai and leader Vinod Ghosalkar will be present for the camp.

There will be discussions on polling station structure, organizational building and development work. It will be attended by Mahila Aghadi, Yuva Sena, affiliated organizations, former corporators, district chiefs, ward chiefs, Yuva Sena officials and activists. Sena leader Chandrakant Khaire, MLAs Pradeep Jaiswal and Sanjay Shirsat will be guiding the present. There are talks that some of those who have fallen on the sidelines in Sena will join MNS in the presence of Thackeray. To avert any such development, Sena is organizing a day long training camp and inviting all present and former activists.

Guardian minister in the city for two days

Guardian minister Subhash Desai will be arriving in the city on Saturday. On May 1, he will be present at the Maharashtra Day flag hoisting ceremony at 8 pm. At 11 am, he will attend a Kharif season review meeting at the collector office. At 12 pm, he will attend the meeting of the district planning committee. At 3.30 pm, he will attend the training camp at Tapadiya Natyamandir and leave for Mumbai at 5.45 pm.