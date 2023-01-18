MNS chief indulges in gossip with school children

-Raj Thackeray was at Palashi for half an hour

Aurangabad: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Wednesday indulged in gossip with school children at Palshi. After appearing in the Parli court, Thackeray’s helicopter landed at the helipad in the Palshi area in Aurangabad.

The school children had arrived for a picnic in Palshi and on arrival they gathered around the helicopter. Seeing Thackeray, all the children expressed their desire to meet him to the teachers. The teachers requested Thackeray to meet the children. Agreeing to the request of the teachers, Thackeray met the students and chatted with them and also took pictures with the kids. Thackeray stayed at Palshi for half an hour and left for Mumbai by helicopter. Adv Rajendra Shirodkar, Sayaji Nagre accompanied him. MNS leader Dilip Dhotre, district president Sumit Khambekar, Satnam Singh Gulati, Aniket Nilawar and others were present.

Children's happiness doubles

Thackeray relished hurda before going to Parli in the morning. After completing the necessary court work, he arrived in Aurangabad by helicopter. The joy of the children was doubled when they saw the helicopter and MNS chief Thackeray in it.