MNS engine relaunched at the meeting

Aurangabad, April 30:

Many have raised eyebrows after seeing the MNS party symbol rail engine, which had been missing for several days, seeing it as a preparation for the upcoming elections. Several days after the changing the party's flag, the rail engine again appeared on the stage in a revived state.

Raj Thackeray will deliver speech on Sunday at Marathwada Sanskrutik Mandal ground in Aurangabad. Everyone is curious as to what the stage would look like as Raj Thackeray is holding his first meet in Aurangabad after launching a campaign to remove the horn on the mosque. Rajmudra and railway engine are seen on the party’s saffron flag on the stage. The discussion has also started with the appearance of railway engine on saffron flag.

The previous flag of MNS was of different colors. It had blue on top, saffron in the middle and green on the bottom. However, in the new flag of MNS launched in 2020, the flag had only saffron color and the Rajmudra (seal) of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Since Raj Thackeray took the role of intense Hindutva, there are talks in the political circle about him contesting in the elections again.