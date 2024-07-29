MNS pinpoints laying of substandard quality of pipelines

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A delegation of MNS has submitted a memorandum along with the evidence to the municipal commissioner stating that the work of laying 1800 km of new water pipelines in the city, under the new water supply scheme, is being carried out by the GVPR company. The quality of this work is extremely poor; the cement concrete roads are being dug at many places, they alleged.

The memorandum was submitted on Monday under the leadership of MNS’s state vice president Satnamsingh Gulati and district organiser Ashok Pawar Patil.

The memorandum stated that for the new water supply scheme, the internal distribution pipelines are being laid in several areas, including S T Colony, Vinay Colony, Thackeraynagar, and Sant Tukobanagar in Ward No. 81 (N-2 CIDCO). The new cement roads are being dug with JCB machines without any proper measurements. Issues such as breaking old pipelines and drainage lines are underway. Besides, pipes of varying capacities are being connected. Hence a thorough investigation of the ongoing works by the administration is need of the hour, stated the memorandum. The office-bearers and activists including Ashok Karale, Surendra Wadekar, John Borge, Rupesh Shinde, Balasaheb Bojware, Ravindra Gaikwad, Shivaji Karvande, and others were also present on the occasion.