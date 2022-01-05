MNS stage demonstration; opposes hike in betterment charges

Aurangabad, Jan 5:

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has today staged a demonstration in front of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) headquarters, demanding to scrap the decision of hike in levying betterment charges from the property-holders regularising their properties under the Gunthewari Scheme. The agitators also demanded to waive off Gunthewari Charges and also property tax on residential properties up to 600 square feet. The MNS delegation submitted the memorandum to the municipal administration.

MNS office-bearers underlined that the increase in betterment charges is unjust when the area itself has not witnessed any sort of development, so far. The property tax waiver in Mumbai is for properties up to 500 square feet. Hence the waiver should be offered to citizens owning 600 square feet of residential properties in Aurangabad. The common people are being harassed and looted under the scheme. The administration has threatened to demolish properties if they are not legalised. We would not tolerate such notorious acts or threatens by the civic officers, said district president (urban) Sumeet Khambekar.

MNS state spokesperson Prakash Mahajan, state vice president Satnam Singh Gulati, district president (rural) Vaibhav Mitkar, Mahanagar president Bipin Naik, city president G G Patil, Ashish Suradkar, district vice president Prashant Dahiwadkar, Ashok Pawar, MNS (students wing) district president Raju Jawalikar, Sanket Shete, city president Mangesh Salve, city vice president Rahul Patil, Abdul Rasheed Khan, city president (women's wing) Leela Rajput, Sapna Dhage, Anita Lomte, Seema Dabhade, Neeraj Bareja, Surendra Wadekar and others also participated in the demonstration.