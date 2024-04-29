MNS to hold padayatras in 47 wards; BJP to conduct 50 corner meetings

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Lok Sabha election campaign has geared up since the beginning of the countdown in the constituency. The BJP announced holding 50 corner meetings as a part of campaigning for the Mahayuti candidate and guardian minister Sandeepan Bhumre in the city, while the MNS has decided to take out padayatras in 47 wards and 15 corner meetings in the coming 10 days.

It so happened that the MNS held a meeting in the city on Monday. The district president Sumit Khambekar, mahanagar president Bipin Naik, and city presidents Ashish Suradkar and Gajan Gaudpatil guided the members and activists. The office-bearers and members of various wings of MNS including Rajeev Javalikar, Aniket Nilawar, Sanket Shete, Rahul Patil, Nutan Jaiswal, Meena Paralkar, Kiran Jogdande and others were present in the meeting.

Bhumre in Gangapur

Mahayuti is an alliance of Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP-RPI (Athawale faction), RSP, Peoples Republican Party and Prahar Sanghatna. The Mahayuti candidate Bhumre will be visiting various villages of Gangapur tehsil as a part of his campaign on Tuesday. From 8 am to 7.30 pm, he will be holding gatherings and meetings by visiting Sillegaon, Jamgaon, Shenddurwada, Waluj, Turkabad, and Ranjangaon Shenpunji villages and at 7.30 pm, he will inaugurate the campaigning office in Gangapur. The candidate will interact with the citizens during the campaigning.

Meanwhile, the MLA Prashant Bamb (of Gangapur assembly), Shiv Sena district chief Bharat Singh Rajput, BJP district president Sanjay Khambayate, MNS district president Vaibhav Mitkar, and others have appealed to the leaders, office-bearers, and activists of Mahayuti (allying parties) to remain present on the occasion.