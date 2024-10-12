Mob beats pickup driver over suspected animal theft

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a suspected case of animal theft, an angry mob severely beat the driver of a pickup truck at Sajapur Chowk at 4 am on Saturday. The police intervened and rescued the driver, Sagar Alanjkar (Shahapur-Ghodegaon, Tq. Gangapur) and admitted him to a government hospital for treatment.

Locals blocked the road near Sajapur Chowk after receiving information about a vehicle involved in animal theft near Sajapur Chowk. They found a cow and a dead calf inside the pickup. The driver, unable to provide documents, gave evasive answers, prompting the mob to assault him. PSI Praveen Patharkar and his team arrived, rescued the driver, and seized the vehicle. A case was registered against Alanjkar at the MIDC Waluj police station.