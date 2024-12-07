Mobile Addiction in Children Rising

Raj PatilLokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The phone has become an essential and integral part of our existence. This is not just for the adults we are talking about. The kid's world has the mobile phone as a natural body extension and cannot imagine life without it.

In the city, many parents give their children mobile phones to avoid disturbance. However, experts warn that excessive screen time (4-6 hours daily) can lead to isolation, OCD and attention or depressive disorders. Over 80% of children with mobile addiction show signs of these issues. Parents must set limits to protect their children’s well-being.

Ways to reduce children's screen time

Set limits

Encourage physical activities

Create no-screen zones

Offer alternative entertainment

Schedule tech-free family time.

Use parental controls

Introduce new hobbies

Set screen-free hours

Signs of mobile phone addiction in children

Excessive screen use

Irritability without the phone

Reduced social interaction

Disturbed sleep

Disinterest in other activities

Dependency for entertainment

Academic decline

Sneaking screen time

Shaping healthy habits

Parents unintentionally shape their children's habits. Early mobile exposure harms health, causing obesity, irritability, loneliness, and vision issues. Limiting screen time, encouraging activities like reading and outdoor play, and spending quality time can build healthy habits and strong bonds---------------------(Varsha Mule, Primary School Teacher)

Screen time balance

Excessive mobile use can cause frustration and social withdrawal in children. Parents must control screen time, encourage physical activities, and promote face-to-face interactions. By setting healthy examples and being role models, we can guide children toward a balanced and socially active life-------------------------(Dr. Chetana Jindani, Psychotherapist)

Screen time risks

"As a psychiatrist, I firmly believe that giving mobile devices to children for more than 4-5 hours a day can have long-term consequences. Excessive screen time isolates them, making it harder for them to socialize as they grow older. I've seen cases where prolonged screen exposure hampers their ability to interact and build relationships. Parents must set limits and encourage real-world interactions. It's not just about reducing screen time; it's about protecting their mental and emotional development." ------------(Dr. Shraddha Jadhav MD Neuropsychiatry)