Mobile phone dealer company directors dupe 8 city traders of Rs 4cr

Aurangabad, Sept 19:

The directors of a mobile phone dealer company at Main Road, Nasik duped eight traders from Aurangabad of around Rs 4 crores in taken as advance payment for mobile phones. A case has been registered with Bhadrakali police station, Nashik based on the complaint lodged by a city trader Aditya Maliwal.

According to the complaint, the directors of Eagle Electronics (India) Pvt Ltd through an email lured the traders of lucrative profit. The directors Anil Khemani, Neelam Khemani, Seeta Khemani, Vasudev Khemani and manager Shrinath Ahirwadkar took advance payment of lakhs of rupees from him but did not give him the delivery of the mobile phones. When he tried contacted the director, they gave unsatisfying answers. Later, Maliwal contacted the phone manufacturing company, but he was told that the company has cancel the dealership of the Eagle Electronics. Even directors even the termination of the tenure of the dealership took money from the traders in the name of the company. When he inquired with other traders from the city, he found that they were also duped by Eagle Electronics in the similar way. Maliwal mentioned in the complaint.