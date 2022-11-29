Mobile phone thief nabbed after accident

Aurangabad

Two mobile thieves snatched a mobile phone of a worker in Waluj industrial area on November 26 evening. But while fleeing from the scene on the motorcycle, it dashed on a road divider and one of them was nabbed. The other managed to escape.

Police said a worker Prashant Tijore (23, Ranjangaon) works in Savera Auto in the Waluj MIDC area. On Saturday evening, he was walking from Zambad Chowk when two persons came on a motorcycle and snatched his mobile phone. Tijore cried for help and the nearby residents started chasing them. In the haste, their motorcycle dashed on a divider. The residents nabbed one of them while the other managed to escape from the scene. The residents then handed him over to the Waluj MIDC police. The arrested has been identified as Kiran Sugilwad (21, Ranjangaon) while his escaped accomplice is Eshwar Kharat (Kamlapur Phata Ranjangaon). The police seized a mobile phone worth Rs 25,000 and a motorcycle (MH38 A 5421). PSI Ashok Ingole is further investigating the case.