Mobile phones worth Rs 11.50 L stolen from showroom

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Thieves broke into a mobile showroom in Jeet Complex in the New Osmanpura area and stole 63 mobile phones worth Rs 11.54 lakh. On Friday midnight. A case was registered in this regard at Osmanpura police station.

The complainant Jayesh Vilasrao Patel is a manager at My Jio store in Jeet Complex, New Osmanpura. The employee informed him that the shutters of the showroom were broken and there was a theft. He immediately reached the showroom. The Osmanpura police were also informed.

Police Inspector Atul Yerme, API Shivaji Chaure along with the police force reached the spot.

They inspected the showroom. It was found that the thief stole 63 expensive mobiles, headphones, Rs 13,020 in cash, all goods worth Rs 11.54. After registering a case in this matter, API Shivaji Chaure is conducting a probe.

Box

More than 25 thefts in month

Thieves have broken into more than 25 houses and shops in the city and stolen goods worth lakhs

during the past month. In some areas, thieves have broken into houses in broad daylight.

Thefts also took place at ATMs and temples. Interestingly, the police have not yet been able to solve these thefts.