Mobile shop gutted in fire at Paithan Gate

Aurangabad, Aug 20:

A mobile accessories shop at Paithan Gate was gutted in a fire that broke out on Saturday early morning.

Mobile accessories and furniture worth lakhs of rupees were destroyed in the fire.

According to details, some residents saw smoke that was coming out of the shop at 3 am today. They informed fire brigade personnel and the police department. Four fire tenders from Padampura, Cidco and Chikalthana under the guidance of Chief brigade officers R K Sure and Sharad Ghateshahi were brought to douse the fire.

The shop was located under a staircase. Since the smoke was coming through the staircase, the residents of the building were frightened over this.

Fire Brigade incharge Vinayak Limkar, Sanjay Kulkarni, personnel Ishaque Shaikh, Mohammed Muzaffar, Vijay Kothmire, Ajay Salambad and Deepak Gadekar, drivers Subhash Duthe, Jagdish Salambad reached the spot. However, the fire had gone wild before they reached the spot. After one and a half hours of effort, the fire was brought under control.

The adjoining shops also sustained damage. The losses are estimated at Rs 25 lakh. Fire brigade personnel said that Mahadev Mobile Shop may have caught fire because of a short circuit.