Mobile snatched at swordpoint, two arrested

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two local thugs snatched a mobile phone from a young man by holding a sword to his neck while he was taking a walk after dinner. The Pundliknagar police swiftly apprehended the accused, Raju Ashok Gaikwad (21) and Amol Santosh Dabhade (19), both residents of Vishrantinagar, within a few hours after the incident.

Prathamesh Santosh Manke (24), a resident of Gajanannagar, was walking in the area on the on at 11 pm on August 5. The two men suddenly stopped their vehicle in front of him, threatened him with a sword, snatched his mobile phone from his pocket, and fled. Prathamesh immediately informed the Pundliknagar police. The officers on night patrol responded promptly and began searching for the culprits. Since the mobile was still active, they intensified their patrols. Early in the morning, technical investigation revealed that the accused were in the Jalna Road area. The police swiftly took them into custody. Investigating officer PSI Reshim Kolekar mentioned that Amol had previous criminal charges against him. The court has sent both accused to Harsul Jail.