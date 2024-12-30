Mobile theft on the rise: Sambhajinagar records 1,521 theft cases in 2024

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The city is grappling with a sharp rise in thefts and robberies, with mobile theft emerging as a major concern. According to police records, a total of 1,521 theft cases were reported in the city until November 2024. Of these, only 353 cases were solved, reflecting the challenges faced by law enforcement in curbing such crimes.

December alone witnessed 145 cases, out of which only 21 have been resolved. The spike in mobile snatching incidents, particularly in areas like Jawaharlal Nagar, Gulmandi, Chistiya Chowk, and near HRT Pyramid, has left residents worried. These hotspots have become notorious for opportunistic thefts, especially targeting pedestrians and commuters along busy roadsides. Residents have expressed growing concerns over the lack of effective policing and awareness campaigns to prevent these incidents. Authorities, however, claim that efforts are underway to increase patrolling in high-risk areas and install CCTV cameras to deter such crimes.

The rising trend in mobile theft has also sparked conversations about the need for stricter measures, including harsher penalties for offenders and enhanced technological solutions to track stolen devices. With December being one of the highest months for such crimes, citizens are urging the police to act swiftly and decisively.

PI Ashok Kumar Sharmale

In recent months, mobile thefts have surged in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, particularly in the Jawaharnagar area, causing significant concern among residents. Many students frequent this locality, making them prime targets for thieves. The police have apprehended suspects based on information from Lokmat. To enhance personal security, it's advisable to keep your mobile phone in your left ear while walking and remain vigilant of your surroundings.

Holiday snatching surge

"Mobile snatching, especially during the busy holiday season, is a growing concern. We've noticed a rise in such incidents recently. Thieves, often in good condition and riding sports bikes, target distracted individuals in crowded places. We urge the public to stay alert and secure their phones, especially in busy areas," said DCP Home Shilwant Nandedkar.

How to protect yourself from mobile snatching

With the rise in mobile snatching in Sambhajinagar, here are some simple safety tips:

1. Stay Alert: Be aware of your surroundings, especially in crowded areas. Keep your phone in a secure place.

2. Use Tracking Features: Activate “Find My Device” to track your phone if stolen.

3. Don’t Flash Expensive Phones: Avoid showing your phone in public.

4. Travel in Groups: Thieves often target people who are alone.

5. Report Suspicious Activity: Notify authorities about suspicious behaviour.