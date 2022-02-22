Mock drill at Chikalthana airport

Aurangabad, Feb 22:

A place crashed at the Chikalthana airport due to engine fire. Within minutes, the whole system immediately rushed to help. The injured are treated immediately. But there was nothing to fear as this happened in a mock drill at the airport.

The mock drill was planned by the airport authority’s fire department. This is important in terms of making the fire services more efficient. The crashed plane had 35 passengers on board. Demonstrations to help them in times of crisis were performed by the officials.

Officials of CISF, municipal fire department, Indigo airlines and Dhoot Hospital participated in the drive. Airport director DG Salve, head of the fire department, airport authority Rajiv Wankhede, duty officer Sayyed Feroz, assistant commissioner of police Suresh Wankhede and others participated in the drill.