Model Code of Conduct team seized Rs 2.25 lakh

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

As part of enforcing the Model Code of Conduct during the municipal corporation general elections, vehicle checks are being carried out by various teams on major city roads. On Wednesday, Rs 2.25 lakh in cash was seized from a vehicle at Mitmita.

The operation was conducted by Municipal Corporation Team No. 10 at Jyoti Mandir, Mitmita, between 8:00 am and 4:00 pm. At around 4:00 pm, the team stopped and checked a vehicle bearing registration number MH-20-EY-5898.

During the inspection, 450 currency notes of Rs 500 denomination were found concealed in the dashboard of the vehicle. The vehicle was being driven by Ramsingh Sulane, a resident of Jalan Nagar. The driver failed to provide a satisfactory explanation regarding possession of the cash amounting to Rs 2.25 lakh.

As carrying a large amount of cash during the election period is considered a violation of the Model Code of Conduct, the amount was seized. The action was carried out under the leadership of team head Nagesh Ditti. Assistant team head Nagnath Kamble, police personnel Siddharth Tak and Yogesh Patil, Model Code of Conduct cell head Savita Sonawane, Javed Qazi, Rohit Misal, and Prabhakar Gode were part of the operation.