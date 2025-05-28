Model High School shines in SSC

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The students of Model High School, Jubilee Park, achieved outstanding results in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination results.

The school recorded a 100 per cent result. The names of some of the toppers are Zubia Sameen Rampure (88.60), Sayyed Ayesha Maryam (88) and -Vaishnavi Pandey (87). Principal Shaikh Kausar said the school continues to uphold its reputation for academic excellence.

Chairman Maulana Azad Educational Trust and Society Farhat Jamal, Principal Kausar and non-teaching staff congratulated students on their success.