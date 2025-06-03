Modern Information Centre on Naher-e-Ambari proposed in heritage committee meeting

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Through Naher-e-Ambari, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has inherited a rich historical legacy. To preserve and showcase this heritage, a proposal was presented on Tuesday before the Heritage Conservation Committee (HCC) to establish a Modern Information Centre about the underground aqueduct system designated as Gomukh in the area of Rauza Baugh. A decision on this proposal will be made in the next committee meeting.

To support the conservation of the city’s heritage sites, the municipal corporation administration had, since last year, implemented a 1% cess on Development Charges while issuing building permissions. From April 1, 2024, to May 23, 2025, an amount of Rs 16.18 lakh has been collected. The committee was presented with a plan for how this fund should be spent. A proposal to construct a statue of Malik Ambar in the Rauza Baugh area was tabled in the meeting. Malik Ambar is the founder of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city, and this initiative aims to honour his legacy.

Preservation of Water Distribution Towers (Bambas)

In the city, five to six remaining structures of the aqueduct named Naher-e-Amberi, apart from other aqueducts in the city, still exist. The HCC has proposed that these be preserved using the funds collected through the heritage cess. The HCC also proposed that the Municipal Corporation should establish a dedicated Heritage Cell and appoint an independent officer for its functioning.

Committee under Bhogale’s leadership

The Municipal Corporation has currently registered 144 heritage sites from the city, though there may be more yet to be identified through a survey. A decision was taken in the meeting to form a committee to identify additional heritage sites. This committee will be chaired by Mukund Bhogale, State Convenor of Intach (Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage). Other members will include a representative from the Department of State Archaeology, CSMC’s Deputy Director (Town Planning), Director of the State’s Town Planning Department and Historian Dr Shaikh Ramzan.

No Objection for PMAY with conditions

In the Harsul area, construction work is to be carried out under the Prime Minister's Awas Yojana (PMAY). During the HCC meeting on Tuesday, Dr Shaikh Ramzan pointed out that part of the Naher-e-Ambari aqueduct runs through this area. Hence the permission was granted for the housing project, provided that the aqueduct is preserved during the construction process.