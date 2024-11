Modi spoke for 26 minutes

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public meeting at Chikalthana on Thursday for about 26 minutes. In his speech, he covered infrastructure in Marathwada, irrigation, soybean and cotton prices, renaming of the city and central government assistance for the city's water supply scheme.

Box

Time spent with points?

--Investment, Infrastructure, Industry, Employment: 7 minutes

--Congress, OBC Reservation, Article 370: 5 minutes

--Farmers, their schemes, Soybean Price : 3 minutes

--Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Renaming, Santbhumi, Marathwada Water problem : 5 minutes

--Stalled works of MVA tenure, changes after Mahayuti Government, city water supply scheme: 6 minutes