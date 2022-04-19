Mogale selected on railway users committee
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 19, 2022 09:26 PM2022-04-19T21:26:47+5:302022-04-19T21:26:47+5:30
Aurangabad, April 19:
Entrepreneur Rahul Mogale was selected on the divisional railway users consulting committee of the Nanded division of the Central railways. The selection has been made for two years as a representative of the Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (Massia. Massia president Narayan Pawar, vice president Kiran Jagtap, Anil Patil and other members congratulated Mogale on his appointment.