Mogale selected on railway users committee

Aurangabad, April 19:

Entrepreneur Rahul Mogale was selected on the divisional railway users consulting committee of the Nanded division of the Central railways. The selection has been made for two years as a representative of the Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (Massia. Massia president Narayan Pawar, vice president Kiran Jagtap, Anil Patil and other members congratulated Mogale on his appointment.