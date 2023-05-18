Moin Inamdar appointed as city president of the Congress Minority Department

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 18, 2023 11:30 PM 2023-05-18T23:30:02+5:30 2023-05-18T23:30:02+5:30

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Congress Minority Department (CMD) has appointed Moin Najmoddin Inamdar as the city president of CMD, recently. ...

Moin Inamdar appointed as city president of the Congress Minority Department | Moin Inamdar appointed as city president of the Congress Minority Department

Moin Inamdar appointed as city president of the Congress Minority Department

Next

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Congress Minority Department (CMD) has appointed

Moin Najmoddin Inamdar as the city president of CMD, recently.

Acting upon the orders of the CMD national president MP Imran Pratapgarhi, the coordinator of Maharashtra (CMD) and AICC Incharge (Mumbai) Mohammed Ahmad Khan presented the appointed letter.

Moin Inamdar said, “ The Congress Minority Department has given me an opportunity and I will try my best to strengthen the party hands and undertake welfare works.”

Open in app
Tags : Aicc incharge of uttar pradesh Aicc incharge of uttar pradesh Imran pratapgarhi Congress minority department Congress minorities department imran pratapgarhi Aicc incharge of manipur AICC Incharge Mohammed Ahmad Khan CMD Moin Najmoddin Inamdar