Moin Inamdar appointed as city president of the Congress Minority Department

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Congress Minority Department (CMD) has appointed

Moin Najmoddin Inamdar as the city president of CMD, recently.

Acting upon the orders of the CMD national president MP Imran Pratapgarhi, the coordinator of Maharashtra (CMD) and AICC Incharge (Mumbai) Mohammed Ahmad Khan presented the appointed letter.

Moin Inamdar said, “ The Congress Minority Department has given me an opportunity and I will try my best to strengthen the party hands and undertake welfare works.”