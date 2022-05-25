Molesting a girl lands youth two years in jail

Youth had apologized to the grandmother of the girl

Aurangabad, May 25:

Accused Vaibhav Suresh Dani (27, Mukundwadi) was sentenced to two years simple imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5,000 on Wednesday by First Class Magistrate SS Manjrekar for breaking into a house without permission.

The court also sentenced the accused to one year and four months rigorous imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 5,000 for molesting a girl. In particular, after the incident, the accused had apologized to the victim and requested her not to tell anyone. Also, the girl's grandmother had called the accused at home and asked for an answer. According to the complaint filed by the victim, on February 19, 2018, the accused Vaibhav suddenly came to the bedroom.

He tried to approach the victim, telling her to watch the video of his friend's wedding. The victim asked him to leave the room. However, when the accused tried to hug her, she pushed him away. Even then, the accused pulled her top and tried to hug her. The frightened girl called her grandmother and shouted for help. The accused ran away from the spot. The victim told her grandmother about the incident. When my grandmother called the accused home, he asked for forgiveness. A case was registered at Mukundwadi police station.

Trial and punishment

The then PSI SA Gite had investigated and filed a charge sheet. During the hearing, assistant public prosecutor Bhagwat Kakade recorded the statements of four witnesses. The statement of the victim and her grandmother was important. At the end of the hearing, the court sentenced the accused Vaibhav as above.