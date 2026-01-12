Molotov attack over shop dispute in Pandariba

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A long-standing ownership dispute turned violent when petrol-filled bottles were thrown at trader Rahul Shah’s (44) house on Sunday at 7.30 pm in Pandariba.

According ot the police Shah, who runs a plastic granules business, alleged Vinod Bhojya set the bottles on fire while his family was at home. Locals intervened, but Bhojya assaulted and threatened them. A case has been registered at City Chowk Police Station; Assistant Police Inspector Manoj Shinde is investigating.