MoMA declares Haj Policy 2025

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Here is good news for the aging pilgrims from the reserved category has been reduced from 70 years to 65 under the newly approved Haj Policy 2025. The new policy has been drafted by the union Ministry of Minority Affairs (MoMA) through consultations with stakeholders and the guidelines of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

MoMA has issued a 12-page long office memorandum (OM) duly signed by the deputy secretary (Haj Division) Ankur Yadav on August 5, 2024.

The new policy also retains the old quota distribution. It includes a 70 percent quota for pilgrims applying for the holy pilgrimage through the Haj Committee of India (HCoI) and a 30 percent quota for private operators designated as Haj Group Organisers (HGOs). It may be noted that as per the old policy, the quota distribution was 80: 20 percent basis.

65 years old falls under the reserved category

According to sources, "Haj is an arduous and strenuous pilgrimage involving walking up to 25 km in a day in extremely harsh climatic conditions of KSA. The duration of stay of the pilgrims is around 40-45 days. Considering this age, the age criteria of elderly pilgrims seems to have reduced from 70 years to 65. However, these pilgrims (aged 65 or above) must be accompanied by a companion."

The Secretary of the Federation of Haj Pilgrims Social Workers of Maharashtra, Shaikh Faisal welcomed the new policy saying it has also elevated the status of the Khadim-ul-Hujjaj to State Haj Inspectors (SHIs).

Embarkation Points

The MoMA has shortlisted 20 Embarkation Points (EPs) in India. Of these, the three EPs from Maharashtra are Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad), Mumbai, and Nagpur. Unfortunately, in Haj 2024, the direct flights for the holy Haj were not operated from the Chikalthana Airport due to technical reasons. The pilgrims then boarded from Mumbai EP and proceeded to perform their holy ritual.

The memorandum has been circulated to all Chief Secretaries of the states, the CEO of HCoI (Mumbai), Executive Officers of State Haj Committees, etc.