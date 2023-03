Momin Khan selected R-Day Prade

Aurangabad: Momin Sofiyan Khan, a National Cadet Corps (NCC) of

51 Mah battalion from Maulana Azad College was selected for the Republic Day Parade to be held in New Delhi on January 26,2023.

Principal Dr Mazhar Farooqui feliciated Momin Khan who is a Bsc-third year students of the college. Associate NCC officer Lt Dr Pathan Asad Khan was also present.

Caption: Maulana Azad College Principal Dr Mazhar Farooqui felicitating

NCC cadet Momin Khan for his selection for Republic Parade. Associate NCC officer Dr Asad Khan is also seen.