Monitor the attendance of employees in GMCH

Aurangabad, April 13:

The head of the department and ward-in-charge should take stock of the employees, especially the class IV employees reporting on duty on a daily basis. The higher authorities should be notified immediately if they are found absent. No irregularities should be tolerated, said the director of the directorate of medical education and research, Dr Dilip Mhaisekar to the hospital administration.

Dr Mhaisekar visited the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Wednesday and held a meeting of all department heads (college council). As many as 123 permanent Class IV employees were found absent in the hospital in a counting conducted by the government nursing staff association in every ward. But the hospital administration denied the claims.

Dr Mhaisekar took serious note of the issue. In the meeting, the GMCH administration informed that all employees were present in their assigned wards. Meanwhile, Dr Mhaisekar instructed the concerned ward in-charge and HoDs to conduct a surprise check of the wards from time to time and take review of the present employees and initiate strict action against those found absent. Acting dean Dr Varsha Rotte-Kaginalkar, Dr Arvind Gaikwad, Dr Mirza Shiraz Baig, Dr Mohan Doibale and other doctors were present.