Monkey survives high-voltage shock, escapes after treatment

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A monkey in Gevrai Marda, Parundi Tanda, was severely injured after coming into contact with a high-voltage power line on Sunday evening. The monkey, weighing around 11 kg, collapsed from the shock, bleeding from its nose and mouth. Villagers quickly alerted the forest department, and Forest Guard Alka Rathod rushed to the scene. The injured monkey was transported to the "Man with Indigenous" wildlife treatment centre in the city, where veterinarians Amit Pardeshi and Sharad Mukhekar provided immediate care. After two days of treatment, the monkey made a full recovery. In a dramatic turn, after being released back into its natural habitat, the monkey made a huffing sound and swiftly ran into the forest, leaving the rescue team and onlookers in awe. The rescue was made possible by the dedicated efforts of Ashish Joshi, Shubham Salve, Manoj Gaikwad, Suraj Pankade, Sumit Ghode, Deepak Watne and Sarthak Agrawal.

Photo Caption: The injured monkey is released into its forest habitat after treatment.